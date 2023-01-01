MINDFULNESS MOMENT: Take the time to make that New Year change

THINGS are easier said than done, as we know from past experience. Promises followed by broken promises, what we said we would do and didn’t do.

The big question is, do we really want to change, and if so we need to wake up to the fact that change comes from within?

Nothing changes if nothing changes, so let’s try the tried and tested approach – one day at a time. It’s as simple as that and our New Year gift to ourselves is to keep it simple.

We begin by letting go of yesteryear and embracing this moment, this moment which has never happened before. As the light of the New Year shines on us, let us grow one step at a time.

On Boa island in County Fermanagh there stands a statue, dated at over 2000 years old. The statue is of a Celtic deity who has two faces, similar to the Roman deity Janus, representing the beginning of the new season. One face looks unto the future, whilst the other face stares back at the past. If you get the chance to visit, you will be flabbergasted; some say it’s the oldest carving in Ireland.

This is a reminder from ancient times to allow the past to be forgotten and the future to be embraced, otherwise we will be living our lives through the past. 'Let go' is the call of the new day. Let’s rise to a New Belfast, filled with kindness and compassion, knowing that there is no division, that there is no other. Letting go of old ideas that don’t work and being creative in finding new ways that do. We know that the way forward is together as is carved in our beautiful City Hall: “Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine” (“It is in the shelter of each other that the people live”.) If we do take the time to reflect and go within, we will surely see these words to be true and the truth is if we don’t go within we go without.

Athbhliain faoi mhaise daoibh.