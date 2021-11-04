Hargey visits Glenmona housing site on Glen Road

COMMUNITIES Minister Deirdre Hargey has reiterated her commitment to delivering more social homes following a visit to the Glenmona housing development in West Belfast.

The Sinn Féin MLA visited the 75-acre site, which is bounded by the Glen Road and Monagh-by-pass,

Glenmona is set to be transformed with the construction of 653 new homes, including 549 social housing units and 104 units classed as affordable housing, including 300 semi-detached,183 terrace and two detached homes. The remaining 168 units will comprise apartments.

Speaking following the visit, Ms Hargey said: “Delivering more social housing to areas most in need is central to my programme of housing reform. The 653 homes which will be constructed here in Glenmona, will add to the many currently under construction to meet the needs of our society and help reduce housing stress.

“In addition to the increased new build budget of £162million I secured for this year, I have approved up to £15million in additional support available to Housing Associations who are working with the construction sector to build new homes. This is to take account of the unprecedented upsurge in material costs so there is no adverse effect on the number of new social homes delivered this year.”

She continued: “The new build programme is a massive injection of capital to address housing stress now and in the future. The investment I have directed to the social housing development programme represents 64% of my entire capital budget. That very much reinforces my commitment to addressing the needs of our society, the fundamental right to a home.

“The new homes being delivered right across our society will be life-changing to the people, children and families who are in housing stress. In order to deliver more homes for those who need them, we need a whole system approach. Through my reform programme, the revitalisation of the Housing Executive will be central to investing in existing homes, contributing to the supply of social housing and reducing housing stress, to achieve my vision that every household has access to a good quality, affordable and sustainable home that is appropriate to its needs.”