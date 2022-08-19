Shankill and Lanark Way improvement works aim to unlock regeneration potential

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has visited improvement works funded by her Department at the junction of the Shankill Road and Lanark Way.

The £277,000 scheme funded by the Department for Communities aimed to improve the physical environment at the junction to make the area more attractive and safer and to unlock wider regeneration

Minister Hargey said: “This funding from my Department has delivered visible improvements to the area which I am sure will be welcomed by the local community.

“This investment has enhanced this busy area of Belfast and will unlock wider physical and social regeneration. The project will also complement my Department’s planned larger public realm scheme along Lanark Way which will commence construction later this year.

“I am committed to investment such this in areas of disadvantage and hope this injection of funding will benefit local retailers, businesses, residents and visitors."