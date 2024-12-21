HARRY FISHER: One solid man

The officers, coaches and members of the Holy Trinity Boxing Club, Turf Lodge, Belfast are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our great friend, a Trinity man to the backbone, Harry Fisher.

Harry was a legend in the club for over 40 years, a solid man, always available to give his time, effort and dedication in his many voluntary roles throughout the years.

We extend our sincere sympathy to his wife Margaret and the entire Fisher family circle, including our former champion, Eddie, current Trinity coach, Robert and Holy Trinity boxer, Harry's grandson, Diarmuid.

Harry Fisher will be sadly missed by us all at the Holy Trinity ABC and the wider Turf Lodge community. He was a big part of our lives for many years, his presence a source of encouragement to many an aspiring young boxer.

Holy Trinity coach Michael Hawkins recalled Harry as a real family man who gave so much to the Holy Trinity Club and to boxing in Antrim and Ulster.

"They don't make them like Harry Fisher any more. What a great character and true friend," said Hawkins.

"Harry was outstanding in his support and efforts for the Holy Trinity boxing club over decades.

"A real family man, biggest supporter of his son Eddie, by his side always and none more proud than when Eddie won Ulster and Irish Senior titles.

"Harry was ever-present at our club shows down the years too.

He gave us a great hand, did everything from coaching and encouraging the boxers, glove steward, driver, timekeeper, putting up the rings, you name it, he did it, and all voluntary, an all-round hard worker for amateur boxing.

"His example and advice helped many a young boxer in their careers down the years.

"I can't think of anyone in boxing who would have nothing other than total respect for Harry Fisher. He would give a helping hand to anybody in the game.

"Harry was really The Quiet Man of amateur boxing. He didn't need to raise his voice to get his point across, and you knew he was there for you when you needed him.

"As I've said, they don't make them like Harry Fisher any more.

"From all of us 10 in the Hawkins family, from all of us at the Holy Trinity club and people throughout the Turf Lodge estate: 'Farewell, my friend.'

"Our heart goes out to his wife Margaret and his entire Fisher family and friends."

Harry’s remains will leave his late home, 4 Monagh Crescent, Turf Lodge, on Tuesday, December 24 at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in Holy Trinity Church followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery.