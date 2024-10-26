HEALTHWISE: Watch your diet as the temperature drops

A GOOD diet is important for good health. Eating a variety of foods can improve general wellbeing, reduce the risk of conditions including heart disease, stroke, some cancers, diabetes and osteoporosis (thin bones) and help you manage your weight.

Some tips to eating healthily include the following. Eat breakfast, lunch and dinner and only have snacks if you feel hungry. Choose drinks that are low in sugar and salt. Aim for around three portions of starches (bread, rice, pasta, spaghetti, noodles, couscous, quinoa, potatoes etc) per day as these foods should make up around a third of calories in our diets.

Try wholewheat, wholegrain and wholemeal versions for more fibre and keep the skin on potatoes for same. Aim for a minimum of five portions of fruit and vegetables per day and aim for a rainbow of colours in these foods. Add protein (lean meat, fish, eggs, soya foods, quorn, pulses) to your starches to help keep you feeling fuller for longer.

Add fats in the form of flaxseed, sesame seeds, nuts, avocados and olive oil to main meals and snacks too. For oils, remember a teaspoon of any cooking oil is roughly about fifty calories so stick to portion sizes. Sautéed vegetables like onions, peppers, mushrooms, leeks, celery or asparagus work a treat with pasta dishes.

Aim for three portions of dairy per day to boost calcium intakes, i.e. milk, cheese and yoghurt. Take a vitamin D3 supplement daily from September to April on the island of Ireland; if you are vegan go for a lichen supplement. Aim for a minimum of 1.6 to 2 litres of water per day for females and males.

Eating sensibly as described, when combined with no smoking and keeping active, is a great way to support overall health.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@

gmail.com