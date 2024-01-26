Heart-fluttering offers at Standing Stones Lodge this Valentines

HOME FROM HOME: Standing Stones Lodge on the Black Mountain

VALENTINES at Standing Stones Lodge is more romantic than a love poem.

On February 10th, we're rolling out three heart-fluttering offers:

Offer 1: Indulge in a three-course meal for two, only £50. A feast for your heart!

Offer 2: Glamping Pod Stay, two-hour hot tub soak and a three-course meal – a love story for £199.

Offer 3: Cosy up in a Lodge with a three-course meal – a steal at £149.

And the cherry on top?

Our Valentine's Special: Glamping Pod, hot tub bliss, pizza, chocolate-dipped strawberries and Prosecco, all for £170. Cupid's got nothing on us!

To secure the best rates, be sure to book directly with us. Contact us today via email at info@standingstoneslodge.com or call 028 9082 4012.