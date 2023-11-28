Holy Child Primary School Open Day on December 7

Dear Parent/Carer



We are delighted to welcome you to our Open Day / Evening at 1.30pm and 6pm on Thurs, 7th of December 2023. Come along and experience our warm, child centred learning environment.



Both events will begin with a brief introduction by the Principal, followed by a tour of the school.



Build a solid foundation for your child.



Holy Child, Sharing, Caring and Learning within our community from 1959.

