Dear Parent/Carer
We are delighted to welcome you to our Open Day / Evening at 1.30pm and 6pm on Thurs, 7th of December 2023. Come along and experience our warm, child centred learning environment.
Both events will begin with a brief introduction by the Principal, followed by a tour of the school.
Build a solid foundation for your child.
Holy Child, Sharing, Caring and Learning within our community from 1959.
Holy Child Primary School Open Day on December 7
