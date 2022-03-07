Honeybee: Wedding prints from start to finish

IN planning a wedding, it’s the little personal touches that make it more special, and local business Honeybee can help add just that with their expert designs and prints.

Part of the Andersonstown Road-based Busybee Printworks, Honeybee provides all the material you need for your big day including wedding invites, save-the-date cards, and order of service booklets.

If you have an idea, they can help bring it to life, whether it’s t-shirts for your hen or stag, bridesmaid dressing gowns, or even bespoke table plans and place settings for the day itself.

Honeybee is the brainchild of local designer Theresa Reilly, who has been looking after couple’s wedding needs for the past four years.

Theresa’s unique designs are, she explained, a labour of love, making them all the more fitting for a wedding.

“Somebody asked me to do their wedding invites for them and I really loved it,” she said.

“I started looking at different designs that the bride had wanted and took it from there.

“If a bride comes in with her ideas, or if she has seen something in particular, I can do it. She can pick what card and colours she likes and then I can make up a proof and then produce it.”

245202506_577703206904758_6125542644819110842_n.jpg

With plans to produce wedding packages in the weeks ahead, Honeybee will make it even easier for couples by taking care of their design and print needs from start to finish.

Not planning a wedding? Busybee Printworks has you covered for any and all other printing. St Patrick’s day is just around the corner and formal season is in full flow. Need something printed? – call in today!

Check out Busybee Printworks on Facebook and Instagram, or go to the webpage.



Busybee Printworks

151 Andersonstown Road

Belfast

BT11 9BH



Hours:

Friday

10am–6pm

Saturday

Closed

Sunday

Closed

Monday

10am–6pm

Tuesday

10am–6pm

Wednesday

10am–6pm

Thursday

10am–6pm