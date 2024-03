Hop into Easter with a feast at Standing Stones Lodge

Join us for an egg-stra special Easter Sunday Lunch at Standing Stones Lodge. It's the perfect way to celebrate the day, minus the washing up.

Book your spot now; bunnies and bonnets welcome!

To secure the best rates, be sure to book directly with us. Contact us today via email at info@standingstoneslodge.com or call 028 9082 4012. #StandingStonesLodge #Belfast #Glamping #Hotel #HappyHour