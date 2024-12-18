Housing Executive launches Domestic Abuse Action Plan

A NEW action plan to increase awareness and understanding of domestic abuse has been launched by the Housing Executive.



Developed with a focus on supporting those affected, the Domestic Abuse Action Plan includes 16 actions that recognise the impact the Housing Executive can have as a landlord to over 80,000 tenants and as the organisation with the statutory responsibility to respond to homelessness in the North.



Speaking at the launch, Richard Tanswell, Head of Homelessness Policy & Strategy, said: “Our Domestic Abuse Action Plan is an important step in ensuring the Housing Executive can strengthen its response to domestic abuse in Northern Ireland.



“We recognise the important role that the Housing Executive has in addressing domestic abuse and the long-term impact this can have on people and their families.



“Our Action Plan has been developed to ensure staff can provide the best support to tenants, customers and colleagues and are equipped with the knowledge to signpost to appropriate services when required.



“We understand domestic abuse can be a contributing factor in homelessness and this is why our new Action Plan has been developed to support the delivery of our Homelessness Strategy, which has a vision of ‘Ending Homelessness Together’.



“As such, a key part of the plan is to increase the promotion of the Sanctuary Scheme as a possible homelessness prevention measure. A multi-agency, victim-centred initiative, the Sanctuary Scheme enables Housing Executive tenants at risk of domestic abuse to remain safely in their own homes.



“Another important action identified in the plan is the need to engage with minority groups and this will be a guiding principle of our work on domestic abuse going forward.

We’d like to thank our key stakeholders from the voluntary sector, including Women’s Aid, Rainbow Project, Men’s Advisory Project and CRJ Ireland, who assisted with the development of our new plan.”



Sarah Mason, CEO of Women’s Aid Federation NI, said: “Women’s Aid welcome the launch of the Housing Executive’s Domestic Abuse Action Plan.



“We have a long-established history of successful partnership working with the Housing Executive, which is held in high regard by both organisations. This relationship has seen major initiatives over the last 40 years to address the impact of domestic abuse on women, children and young people within a homelessness setting.



“In relation to the actions, we are pleased to see the appointment of a Domestic Abuse Champion at senior level and a commitment to review Women’s Aid and Housing Executive Joint Working Protocol.



“We look forward to this continued partnership working to see the actions in relation to Domestic Abuse rolled out and implemented.”



Dr Lynne McMordie, Research Fellow at the Institute for Social Policy, Housing, Equalities Research, added: “By prioritising homelessness prevention and ensuring responsive housing support, we can significantly reduce the devastating impacts of domestic abuse.



“The Domestic Abuse Action Plan is a crucial, timely, and welcome step in reinforcing these essential protections.”