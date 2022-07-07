Human League to headline Féile 80s night

LEGENDARY Sheffield synth-popmeisters Human League are set to perform at the Falls Park as part of this year's Féile an Phobail.

The chart-topping eighties hitmakers will headline the annual 'Back to the 80s' night on Saturday, August 13.

“Don’t you want me baby…” 🎵🎵🎵



THE HUMAN LEAGUE



The first of our Back to the 80s concert line-up!



📅 Saturday 13th August



📍 Falls Park, Belfast



Tickets on sale now - https://t.co/kWXsnIBi3N pic.twitter.com/HXHdAfa4Qj July 5, 2022

Formed in 1977, the Steel City ensemble found success with a string of hits including 'Don't You Want Me' (1981), 'Mirror Man' (1982) and 'Human' (1986). Throughout the years they have had five Top 20 singles and had sold more than 20 million records worldwide.

Joining them on the Féile an Phobail line-up is ABBA tribute act Warterloo, who will perform the Swedish's band's greatest hits.

Tickets cost just £11.25 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.