Hundreds attend Belfast vigil for Ashling Murphy

A LARGE crowd gathered this evening outside Belfast City Hall to remember murdered teacher Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old was murdered as she went jogging near the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly on Wednesday.

Vigils were held throughout the country on Friday. Flowers were laid and candles were lit outside Belfast City Hall.

Flowers and candles for Ashling Murphy

Traditional musicians played in memory of Ashling who was a talented musician.

A 40-year-old man who was being questioned in connection with the murder was released on Thursday evening. Gardaí said he is "no longer a suspect".

President Michael D Higgins said: "The outpouring of grief at the death of Ashling shows how we have all been very touched, and it is so exemplary for young and old, to read of all Ashling's accomplishments during her short but brilliant and generous life.

"It is of crucial importance that we take this opportunity, as so many people have already done in the short time since Ashling's death, to reflect on what needs to be done to eliminate violence against women in all its aspects from our society."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was in attendance at the vigil outside the Oireachtas in Dublin.