Hundreds sign up for the 100 mile challenge

FRIENDS Joe McDonnell and Ryan Whelan are calling on the people of Belfast to get behind their ‘100 Miles in February’ challenge to raise money for the Community Rescue Team, in memory of their friend Paul ‘Cub’ McCullough, who died nearly five years ago.

The aim of the challenge is for people to walk 100 miles during the month and so far they have amazingly raised nearly £6,000.

The challenge is open to everyone, and now has 400 people signed up, including people living as far away as Dubai. It doesn’t matter what date you start – people are still welcome to join.

100 miles along with my youngest son in February in memory of my eldest 'Wee Cub' and in aid of Community Rescue Service if anyone would like to donate please click on link below or contact me thank you for the supporthttps://t.co/sABgUyzlFD pic.twitter.com/koPp6CnNL5 — Cubb (@CubbMcc) January 31, 2021

Joe is a member of Cumann Spoirt an Phobail while Ryan is a member of Belfast Celtic. ‘Cub’ was part of both clubs, and both remember him fondly for the impact he had on them and others.

“Here at Belfast Celtic, we don’t miss a day when Cub isn’t remembered,” said Ryan.

“Cub was a founding member of our club, he set the standards that we aim to achieve.”

Cub’s uncle, Oliver Pollock said: “Paul motivated and encouraged myself and others to start a football team that has now become a large community-based football club.

“This would not have happened without Paul. He had time for everyone, trusting and helping young men within his community to better themselves through sport. Paul McCullough was loved and is missed every single day by all his family and friends.”

Joe said he was inspired and came up with the idea for the challenge one night, after hearing a quote from Denzel Washington. The quote ‘set yourself goals’ is what started the whole campaign. Two other quotes that Joe heard that night were ‘dreams without goals are just dreams. Have dreams but have goals.’ and ‘do not be scared to fail’.

These shaped the challenge and gave it the breath of life it needed.

Joe said: “We knew why we were doing this and who we were doing it for. I knew failure wasn’t an option.”

After hearing the quotes he messaged his friend Ryan Whelan who helped him to organize and promote the challenge.

Speaking about the community response Ryan said: “The uptake of the challenge has been incredible. We’ve well over four hundred people every day going out every day, getting active, getting involved in memory of Cub.”

Paul's mother Angela said: “I just want to thank everybody for coming along and supporting a great charity in memory of my son. Paul would have loved everybody getting together. He’d be so proud and I’m so proud of it being done in his memory.

“It’s also giving everybody a lift, motivating them to be healthy – especially during these times of Covid.”