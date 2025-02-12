ÓMÓS: Paddy Walsh, teacher, community leader, campaigner for justice, mourned

Paddy Walsh, a leading figure in the Organisation of Concerned Teachers which campaigned in the seventies and eighties against state persecution of children, has died, aged 74.

The Glengoland man was well-known for his presence at H-Block marches alongside People's Democracy activists and as an articulate advocate for state victims at protest meetings organised jointly by the Organisation of Concerned Teachers and the United Campaign Against Plastic Bullets. In 1983, The Concerned Teachers succeeded in gathering a petition signed by 1,156 teachers calling for a complete ban on plastic bullets — at a time when Catholic Church authorities were silent on their use. At that time, plastic and rubber bullets had claimed 15 lives, seven of them children.

An Irish speaker, he and his wife Mary were passionate supporters of the Gaelscoil movement; all their children flourished in Irish medium schools in West Belfast. Equally, he was a republican and life-long trade unionist, often to be found promoting the rights of workers and speaking up for the maginalised.

Paddy was born on 29 December 1950 into a large family in Newtownabbey. His parents Jeremiah from Ballydesmond in Cork and Bridget from Portsalon in Donegal had four boys and three girls all arriving in steps and stairs, starting with Bridie, the late Maurice, Eamon, Mary, Tommy, Patrick then Susan. Patrick remained close to all his brothers and sisters throughout his life.

Jeremiah was a hard worker, a labourer, and a great father whom Paddy idolised. Bridget and Jeremiah taught them the value of hard work and education but also the importance of family. These things were key to Paddy’s happy life. He often would reminisce about playing bows and arrows on the farm or playing on the swing that his brother Eamon built. As a child Paddy was not particularly sporty but liked going to the Alpha Cinema with his brother Eamonn and sister Mary to see the westerns he loved. Films were another source of joy and as recently as last month the family went together to see It’s A Wonderful Life at QFT, one of his favourite haunts.

A bright student, it was at St Patrick’s Bearnageeha that his interest in poetry and literature was encouraged by teacher Tony McAuley.

VOICE FOR JUSTICE: Civil rights campaigner Fr Raymond Murray with members of the Organisatio of Concerned Teachers including Pat Rice, Ciarán Austin and Joe Mitchell at a function in the old Lake Glen hotel in July 1982.

From his first listen to Astral Weeks, Paddy was a fully signed-up member of the Van Morrison fan club and he and Mary went on to enjoy Van the Man many times live. Competing for his affections was his love of Celtic F.C. and the Irish national team. A life-long devotion to the Bhoys and the Boys in Green meant he spent many a European holiday searching for a pub showing their games live.

A graduate of QUB, Paddy taught at St Colm’s in Twinbrook and later at St Malachy’s where he was promoted to Head of the English Department before returning to university for his Masters and Doctorate. He later worked as a senior lecturer on the PGCE at Queen’s, a job which gave him immense joy.

The most consequential occurrence in his life was meeting Mary in May 1974. The couple were married in St Paul’s Church on the Falls Road in 1981. They were soulmates who shared values and dreams. Mary described Paddy as ‘her rock’ - together they were a team, raising the family with the same values that his father had instilled in him. Honouring the culture of his homeland he and Mary learned Irish and the girls, Máiréad, Julia and Eibhlín all grew up fluent speakers. Paddy was a key contributor to the cultivation of the development of the Irish language in Belfast, including being on the board of governors for Bunscoil Phobail Feirste.

Education was both his job and his passion. Students, family and their friends would often ask Paddy for advice and his guidance. His vocation as a teacher went well beyond the classroom, sharing his in-depth knowledge and skills to help others. There was no one Paddy would not help.

In recent years his seven grandchildren, Rónán, Odhrán, Donnchadh, Conall, Clodagh, Fergus, and Fionntán brought him great joy. He and Mary often looked after them and a more invested grandfather you could not find. He treasured being an important part in their lives. Even in his final days, Paddy mustered up the energy to play with them, still putting them first.

Paddy Walsh was laid to rest at Milltown Cemetery on Saturday 25 January after a celebration of life in O'Kane's Funeral Home, Donegall Street.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh sé.