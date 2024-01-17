Seeing snow for the first time a dream come true for student Adarsh

AN Indian student at Queen's University has revealed that seeing snow for the first time this week has been a dream come true.

Adarsh Choudhury, originally from Orissa – a state in eastern India, has been studying MSC Finance at Queen's University since September and said seeing snowfall was on his check list when he began studying in Belfast – and was overjoyed to finally tick it off his things to see list.

He even had a chance to build a snowman outside Queen's.

Adarsh said: "It was so good, it was like a dream. I watched people playing with the snow and it was my first time experience. One of the things on my checklist was to see snow and I did that yesterday and made a snowman.

"The whole country looks so beautiful and so white. The whole city was covered in snow, I wanted to see more snow to be honest but it was good for the first time. I took pictures and called my family members back in India and showed them the snow.

"I am from Orissa in eastern India and there it is so hot, even in the winters and we have never got snow. To just to see it yesterday was lovely, it's just made me feel lovely."