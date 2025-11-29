BELFAST City Council has agreed an initial £600,000 investment in the recently-acquired Assembly Rooms.

Vacant since 2000, the Assembly Rooms is a Grade B1 listed heritage building on the corner of North Street and Waring Street which dates to 1769 and is one of Belfast’s most prominent and architecturally important public buildings. It’s where plans to establish a slave trading company were rejected in 1786, the famous Belfast Harp Festival was held in 1792, and where Henry Joy McCracken was sentenced to death in 1798.

Belfast City Council completed the purchase of the historic Assembly Rooms last month. Now Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee has agreed an initial £600,000 investment in principle.

Sinn Féin councillor Natasha Brennan said: “The regeneration of the Assembly Rooms will breathe new life into this part of our city centre and safeguard what is a hugely important historical asset.

“Today’s significant initial investment will allow work to begin on restoring the site and moving toward opening.

“With Belfast set to host the Fleadh Cheoil next year, it would be amazing if the Assembly Rooms was opened to play some part in the festival.

“Sinn Féin is determined to keep working to unlock the potential of our city and showcase the very best of our people and communities on the world stage.”