Insta Hair teams up with Farma Vita

INSTA Hair, located on the Springfield Road, has recently taken over the distribution of Farma Vita, the prestigious Italian hair colour brand.

Chris Doyle, the owner of Insta Hair, brings over 21 years of experience to his role as Head of Education, Distribution, and Brand Ambassador for Farma Vita across the North, the UK, and Italy.

“Being in charge of education and distribution means we’re heavily involved in testing all the products that come from Farma Vita’s labs before they’re released to the public,” Chris explained.

“We regularly collaborate with models to ensure each product is 100 per cent perfect, and we also work with other distributors, writing articles and offering training on the best ways to use the products.”

Insta Hair’s salon, now home to Farma Vita’s new academy, is renowned for its expertise in technical hair colouring.

Chris and his team specialise in bleach blonde hair, colour melts, and advanced colour techniques.

Chris said: “The passion we have for hairdressing is reflected in everything we do. Our team is highly skilled, and we pride ourselves on delivering top-quality results.”

The salon is open six days a week, from 9 am to 5 pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with extended hours on Thursdays and Fridays, and shorter hours on Sundays.

While Insta Hair operates primarily on an appointment basis, they also welcome walk-ins. In addition to their expert colour and styling services, Insta Hair offers a full range of premium haircare products.

All of the products used in the salon are available to purchase, ensuring clients can maintain their hair at home with the best Italian-made products.

For those looking for top-notch colour and haircare expertise, Insta Hair is the ultimate destination.



33 Springfield Rd, Belfast BT12 7AD

T: 02890 490840