St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road have welcomed their new international students to the College for the autumn semester.
Prof Peter Finn KSG St Mary’s University College, said: “On behalf of St Mary’s I welcome our new class of international students to Belfast.
"It is great to have students from nine European and American universities attending our College. International students bring a different dynamic and perspective to student life and we consider ourselves to be fortunate to have you here with us at St Mary’s."