International Students arrive at St Mary’s University College

St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road have welcomed their new international students to the College for the autumn semester.

Prof Peter Finn KSG St Mary’s University College, said: “On behalf of St Mary’s I welcome our new class of international students to Belfast.

"It is great to have students from nine European and American universities attending our College. International students bring a different dynamic and perspective to student life and we consider ourselves to be fortunate to have you here with us at St Mary’s."