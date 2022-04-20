IRISH MUSIC SCENE: Live music set to take over the Cathedral Quarter

AS one of Ireland's most prolific showcases returns for its first in-person event in two years, the South launches a pilot scheme that could benefit a new generation of artists in career-defining ways. It’s only right we have some excellent music to celebrate in the meantime. Long-time readers will be aware of my affinity for the Belfast-based Output Festival.



Ireland's largest showcase of new and emerging talent, Output sees a global arts industry take over the MAC and the Cathedral Quarter for a day of panels and a night of performances.

