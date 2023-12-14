Finucane welcomes decision to write to Taoiseach urging interstate case against UK government

LEGACY: MP John Finucane, whose father Pat Finucane was murdered by loyalists in 1989, said victims' families needed clarity on whether the Irish government would take an interstate case against the British government

THE DECISION by the Oireachtas Good Friday Agreement Committee to urge the Taoiseach to take an interstate case against the British government's Legacy Bill has been welcomed.

Under the now passed Legacy Bill – which is referred to as the 'Bill of Shame' by victims families and survivors – all Troubles-related inquests, investigations and legal actions will cease in May 2024.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MP John Finucane welcomed the decision to write to the Taoiseach and said victims' families needed clarity on whether or not the Irish government would be taking an interstate case.

“This morning the Oireachtas Good Friday Agreement Committee agreed to write to an Taoiseach to request the initiation of an inter-state case regarding the British government’s Legacy Act," said Mr Finucane.

“This Act is appalling and has been roundly condemned by victims, victims’ families and human rights' organisations.

“Many of those families have been waiting decades for the truth of what happened to their loved one. They must be treated with compassion and dignity.

“Many months have now passed since An Taoiseach first said he was considering taking an interstate case. Families need clarity about this, not further delays to add to their already prolonged distress.

“These families recently initiated individual legal action. This could have been prevented if the Irish government had taken an interstate case against the Legacy Act. They can still do this and I would strongly encourage them to do so."

The North Belfast MP continued: “The deadline for legal action is January 18th 2024, but due to the Christmas holidays the deadline is much closer. The time to act is now. There should be no further delay.

“The Irish government must listen to all the parties and independents represented on the Good Friday Agreement Committee and the calls made by Relatives for Justice and solicitor Pádraig Ó Muirigh today.

“There are no obstacles in the Irish government’s way. Nothing prevents it from taking the case. I am calling on the Irish government to confront this denial of human rights and breach of international human rights law through an interstate case and international action against the British government.

"An Taoiseach must pay heed to the Committee’s calls today and ensure that victims’ rights are upheld.”