IRISH LANGUAGE COMMISSIONER: 'North on cusp of new era of equality'

FEACHTAS: The campaign for language equality has become more vocal in Belfast in recent years

LEADING Irish language organisation Conradh na Gaeilge has said that the north is "on the cusp of a new era of equality", following the decision by the Stormont Executive to start the process of appointing an Irish Language Commissioner.

Days earlier the Irish language advocacy group spoke of its disappointment that there had been no mention of a timescale to appoint a long-awaited Commissioner in the new Programme for Government.

This afternoon, Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, President of Conradh na Gaeilge, warmly welcomed Wednesday's “historic announcement” from the Stormont Executive.

“In the first instance, we must recognise that this major development would not have come to pass were it not for the tens of thousands of activists and Irish language speakers and learners, families, schools and community groups who organised, advocated and agitated for language rights over many, many decades," he said.

"Those same people took to the streets in some of the largest demonstrations this state has ever seen as part of the most important and transformational grassroots movements to emerge here since the peace process. That movement shows that organised communities do have the agency to challenge the status quo and bring around huge societal change when we come together with, in the words of former Conradh president Gearóid Ó Caireallain, ‘a long term, radical and fearless’ vision.

"I consider this to be one of the most historic milestones in the history of the Irish language here.

Lá suntasach atá ann inniu – Today is a momentous day.



I am delighted to announce that the Executive Office has made the historic decision to appoint both the Irish Language Commissioner and Ulster Scots Commissioner.



"The Irish Language Commissioner is undoubtedly the central plank of the new Irish language legislation from which almost all of the other provisions flow. Conradh na Gaeilge today recommits to doing all within our power to ensure the Commissioner is appointed without delay, and that the political consensus underpinning this major announcement remains intact to facilitate the remaining steps in appointing and permitting the future work of the Commissioner’s Office.

"We have no doubt that, when underpinned by political support, a strong Irish Language Commissioner, delivering best-practice Irish language policies across Government, alongside a mobilised and energised community of speakers, will fundamentally change how the northern state views and promotes the language, and in doing so, will bring us a huge step closer to the equality we were promised time and time again.”

Conradh believe the successful candidate for the Commissioner role should be in a position to take up the job by May.

Conchúr Ó Muadaigh, Advocacy Manager from Conradh na Gaeilge, added: “We have now reached a very significant milestone in our long-running journey towards comprehensive language rights in a state that historically marginalised, excluded and banned Irish from public and civic spaces. Those days are now coming to an end.

"We now have renewed hope, through this historic announcement, that we are finally on the cusp of the new era of equality that was originally set out in the Good Friday Agreement. Now, as we set out upon the next chapter of our campaign for language rights, we must remain resolute in our commitment to our fundamental goals, as we seek rights, respect and recognition for our language and our community.

"We expect the public appointment process to be completed by the end of April and that the First and Deputy First Minister will be in a position to agree and announce our new Irish Language Commissioner by May. Conradh na Gaeilge looks forward to that historic appointment and to working alongside the new Commissioner to ensure we succeed in embedding the Irish language into the fabric of all aspects of our public institutions here.”