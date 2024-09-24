Irish language horror Fréwaka opens Belfast Film Festival on Halloween night

BELFAST Film Festival returns for its 24th edition next month, opening with a Halloween night screening of Irish language horror Fréwaka

After receiving rave reviews at its world premiere in Switzerland this summer, the latest feature from the Belfast-based filmmaker Aislinn Clarke is set to make its Irish premiere at the Cineworld in Belfast on the evening of Thursday 31st October.

Haunted by a personal tragedy, home care worker, Shoo (Clare Monnelly) is sent to a remote village to care for an agoraphobic woman (Bríd Ní Neachtain) who fears the neighbours as much as she fears the Na Sídhe – sinister entities who she believes abducted her decades before. As the two develop a strangely deep connection, Shoo is consumed by the old woman’s paranoia, rituals and superstitions, eventually leading her to confront the horrors from her own past.

Fréwaka is Aislinn Clarke’s second horror feature, after the bold and uncompromising The Devil’s Doorway (2018). Bursting with Irish talent, it features an all-female cast including Clare Monnelly (Moone Boy, Nowhere Fast) who astounds in the lead role Shoo alongside powerhouse Bríd Ní Neachtain (The Banshees of Inisherin, Róise and Frank) as Peig.

Fréwaka is produced by Dermot Lavery of DoubleBand Films and Patrick O’Neill of Wildcard and was made under the CINE4 feature film initiative with the financial support of TG4, Screen Ireland and Coimisiún na Meán.

Aisling Clarke

Director Aislinn Clarke said: “Twenty-four years ago I moved to Belfast to study film and fell in love with the city. Belfast is where I cut my teeth as a filmmaker. It’s an incredible honour to now have my film opening the 24th Belfast Film Festival. In a way we have grown up together.”

Dermot Lavery from DoubleBand said: “It doesn’t get much better for an Irish folk horror film than to be the opening film on Halloween night of the Belfast Film Festival. We can’t wait to present Fréwaka to our ‘home-town’ audience – we think they’ll enjoy a truly cinematic experience!”

Patrick O’Neill of Wildcard added: “Aislinn has made such a unique and terrifying horror film – drawing inspiration from recent and ancient fears in our society, and it is such a great honour for the film to have its Irish Premiere at Belfast Film Festival.”

Belfast Film Festival Programmer Rose Baker said: “We are thrilled to open the festival with Aislinn Clarke’s latest work. Fréwaka exemplifies the depth and breadth of talent audiences can expect from this year's festival. We are centring Irish film in this year’s festival, with both North and South represented within a vibrant international cinematic offering."

Tickets for Fréwaka go on sale from Friday 28th September with the full programme announced on 3rd October. For tickets go to https://belfastfilmfestival.org/