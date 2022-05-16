More people in North applying for Irish passports than British passports

DEMAND: The numbers applying for Irish passports have increased rapidly since the Brexit referendum in 2016

SINN Féin Leader in the Seanad Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile has reiterated calls for an Irish passport office in the north.

His comments follow the release of new figures under Freedom of Information legislation to the Irish Times which reveal that more people in the north have applied for an Irish passport than a British passport for the first time on record.

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said: “It has been clear for many years now that there is a real need for an Irish passport office in the north.

"This need has been made clear yet again with the publication of these figures which reveal that in 2020 the number of people in the north who have applied for an Irish passport has surpassed the number who have applied for a British passport.

“The government must accept the clear need for people living in the north to have access to infrastructure locally during their application. This is simply common sense.

“I will raise this issue with Minister Coveney again, to highlight to him the importance of delivering on this issue as a matter of priority.”

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile has been calling on the Irish government to open a passport office in the North from as far back as 2019 when applications soared following the Brexit vote.