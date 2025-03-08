Join the Craic: Volunteer for Belfast's SPAR Craic 10K on St Patrick's Day

HELPING GET ST PATRICK'S DAY OUT OF THE BLOCKS EARLY: Volunteers wanted to join in the craic on 17 March

This St Patrick’s Day, the celebrations will kick off again with the SPAR Craic 10K, a vibrant celebration of Irish culture, community, and fitness — but non-runners who want to join the fun can do so by volunteering as marshalls on the big day.

This iconic event, a staple of St Patrick’s Day festivities in Belfast since 2015, brings together thousands of runners from across the island and beyond for a fun, inclusive urban run.

A record number of participants are expected this year - registrations were closed this year and while a limited number of additional 'bibs' were issued last week, no more than 40 places remain up for grabs.

But record numbers, mean more volunteers than ever are needed

Volunteers play a vital role in making this event a success. Whether marshalling, assisting at water stops, or cheering on participants, their contribution helps create a memorable experience for all.

"By volunteering, you’ll not only support a beloved event but also inspire others to stay active and healthy," says SPAR Craic 10K founder Connla McCann. "The route, starting at Belfast City Hall and finishing at Ormeau Park, showcases the city’s iconic landmarks, making it a truly unique experience for participants and volunteers alike. On our first outing in 2015, only 1,100 took part but this year our numbers will top 5,000 so a larger corps of volunteers is essential.

"So if anyone wants to get St Patrick's Day off on the right foot, we'd love to have them join our marshalling team. My message is: 'Lace up your greenest attire, bring your energy, and help us make the SPAR Craic 10K Ireland’s greatest and greenest urban run.'"

Anyone interested in helping out can email Connla or call 02890-611916.