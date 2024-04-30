Join us in shedding light on mental health at Darkness Into Light walk

IN the early hours of May 11th, Ormeau Park will transform into a beacon of hope as we embark on a journey from darkness into light. Darkness Into Light Ormeau Park is not just an event; it's a testament to the power of community coming together to support mental health and the invaluable work of PIPS Suicide Prevention Charity.

At 4:15 am, as the dawn breaks, we invite you to join us for this special occasion. It's an opportunity to make a real difference, to stand in solidarity with those who may be struggling, and to show that no one walks alone in their journey towards mental wellness.

By participating in Darkness Into Light, you're not only raising awareness but also contributing to vital mental health services and programs offered by PIPS Suicide Prevention Charity. Together, we can shatter the stigma surrounding mental illness and foster a culture of understanding and compassion.

Whether you're a seasoned advocate or walking/running for the first time, your presence matters. Tickets are now available on the Darkness Into Light website, and all are welcome to join us. Simply select your tickets, enter your details, and choose Ormeau Park as your venue.

Let's paint the dawn with hues of hope and positivity. Let's walk together, hand in hand, and illuminate the path towards a brighter future. Join us at Ormeau Park for Darkness Into Light, in support of PIPS Suicide Prevention Charity, and together, let's make a meaningful difference.

To secure your spot at our

sunrise walk, visit:

https://www.darknessintolight.ie/register/tickets/antrim?#content

#DarknessIntoLight #Hope #Community #OrmeauPark #SpreadPositivity #PIPSCharity