THE rioters in North Belfast and then Glengormley were united by one thing: poverty. And when your life is threadbare and dependent on a thin trickle of money from the government, you can, with a little encouragement, get mad as hell. Why me? Why don’t I have a good job, a fancy house, the respect of others in my community?

So you’re at the bottom rung of the social ladder and you know there’s someone to blame, and when you find them, you’ll stand on their face and then you won’t be at the bottom any more – they will.

Besides, these people don’t belong here, do they? They talk differently, they have a different colour of skin, even what they eat is foreign and probably tastes yuck. Not that I’ve tasted it but my mates all agree – foreign muck.

The thing is, you need a trigger point to set you going crazy. And look at this – here’s the very thing. A brown guy sitting on top of a helpless white guy, stabbing him and, according to some people, trying to hack off his head. Yuck. That unionist politician got it right – they’re part of an alien culture, they’ve inserted themselves in our society and they’re clogging up the NHS and we’re mad as hell and we’re not going to take it any more.

Now I’m not saying we’ll kill them, that’ s not part of our culture. We’ll just force them out of their house and then burn the house. That should make it clear to them that they’re not welcome here and if they stick around, from now on they’ll be in fear of their lives. Because there’s something that no-one can criticise: a righteous anger. And anyone, including the peelers, who thinks they can stop us is away with the fairies. Look at us on TV! We’re calling the shots.

That’s how a lot of those intent on burning and frightening last week see themselves – young heroes, fighting back against the people who are keeping them in poverty…What’s that? Elon Musk, the world’s first trillionaire, has tweeted his support for us? If we now can just get these beheading savages out of here, and their houses burnt down, we’ll be able to feel safe in our own country.

What do you mean, one swallow doth not a summer make? Look, if your man can do that with a breadknife, there must be loads of people like him who are a threat to Our Wee Country.

Yes, they are alien and their culture is alien. Where would you get a white man sitting on a brown man, trying to cut his head off? It’s in their nature; we’re not like that. Unless we fight back, like the paramilitaries tell us, we’ll soon feel like strangers in our own country.

I’m not interested in whether they’re working in the NHS or not. Anyway, would you rather have a brown doctor treat you or a white doctor? A black nurse or a white nurse?

Here’s the thing, right? You wouldn’t just let anyone walk into your house without questioning them, would you? You’d find out if they had a proper reason for coming in. Because if you just leave the door open, the place will be full of them. That’s how that guy in North Belfast got in – we didn’t have a border to protect us.

Do I believe in equality? Of course I do. But equality doesn’t mean you throw open your door to people whose culture is cutting people’s head off. You do that and next you know, you’ll be next.

Enough of that stupid woke rubbish. I'm not going to wait until some damned alien is sitting on my chest and slashing me with a knife. And my mates feel the same way, and the paramilitaries say all we need is a bit of organising. As President Trump said, the best defence against a bad guy with a knife is a good guy with a bigger knife.