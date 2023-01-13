TV REVIEW: Harry feeds the media predators he's fleeing from

IS Prince Harry a slow learner? In the interminable television interview with Tom Bradby on ITV last Sunday, his core gripe against some members of the Royals was that they were racist. Did he never talk to his grandpapa, the man who joked with English students in China that they’d need to avoid staying there too long or they’d become ‘slitty-eyed’?

Interviewer Bradby assured us we’d find the revelations in Harry’s book and interview “jaw-dropping”. Maybe let us be the judge of that, Tom.

We heard how Prince Charles always referred to Harry as “Darling boy”, and how he sat on Harry’s bed and broke the news that his mother had died. This, it seemed, was the reason Harry and wife Meghan decamped to the US – because he “didn’t want history to repeat itself”.

On Diana’s death and what caused it, he’s oddly vague. First he talks about being driven repeatedly through the infamous tunnel at the same speed Diana’s car was travelling, but finding no clue as to why the car should have crashed. Then he goes on to talk about paparazzi strewn across the windscreen of his car, trying to get a picture. Confusing. We learnt some facts about the likes and dislikes of royals:

1. William and Harry didn’t want their pa to marry Camilla. At the same time,they were “very happy” on Charles’s wedding day.

2. William was forbidden by QE2 to wear a beard, Harry was allowed to remain attached to his.

3. William and Harry had a fight. William knocked Harry to the ground, but rejected Willy’s invitation to fight back, because he’d done mental health therapy sessions and following those rules you don’t fight back.

4. Harry resents that some royals (hello, Camilla) were briefing the press against him, to the point where he had to give up on his ‘job’ and country. Up until then, “we were dedicated to a life of service.” (Stifle the guffaws, Virginia).

5. If William and Harry were to reconcile, it would “send a ripple throughout the world”.

Harry tells us stuff – fights, fallings-out, , how and where he lost his virginity. For a man in flight from the paparazzi, he does throw them considerable red meat.

I’m sure they’ll be lining up around the block on both sides of the Atlantic to get ‘Spare’. But frankly, my darling boy, there are many like me who just don’t give a damn.