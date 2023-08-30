Judge quashes disciplinary action against PSNI officers over bookie's massacre memorial arrest

CONTROVERSY: Mark Sykes was arrested by police attempting to break up a Sean Graham massacre memorial in February 2021

A JUDGE has quashed disciplinary action against two PSNI officers over an incident at an event to remember the victims of the Sean Graham bookmakers atrocity in South Belfast.

In February 2021, around 20 socially-distanced relatives of the victims and community leaders had gathered near the memorial plaque on the Ormeau Road for a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 29th anniversary of the UDA attack.

Police intervened to break up the memorial event, claiming a breach of Covid regulations.

Mark Sykes, a survivor of the 1992 massacre, was subsequently handcuffed and arrested in chaotic exchanges captured on social media. He was released from detention in a city centre police station later the same day.

Following widespread criticism of the PSNI's handling of the event, one of the officers involved was suspended and the other was moved to another role.

Chief Constable Simon Bryne apologised for the PSNI’s handling of the event.

The Police Ombudsman looked into the incident after receiving a complaint from Mr Sykes and subsequently sent an evidence file to the PPS for consideration.

The PPS decided not to prosecute the officers.

At the High Court on Tuesday, it was revealed a “frenzy of activity” following the incident at the memorial event, which included a Deputy Chief Constable receiving a call from Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly, who speaks for the party on policing issues.

Justice Scoffield quashed the decision to suspend the first officer and reposition the second officer.

“I have been persuaded that the respondent imposed suspension in the first applicant’s case because of the threat (whether real or perceived) that, if it did not do so, republican support for policing would be withdrawn," Justice Scoffield found. "To reach a decision on that basis was in my view unlawful. I consider the applicants are entitled to a form of relief which removes those decisions from their records as a matter of law."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll expressed his support for the families of the Sean Graham bookmakers massacre victims.

“My foremost thoughts and solidarity are with the families of the Sean Graham bookmakers massacre victims today,” he said.

“It is deeply regrettable that a commemoration for their loved ones is once again at the centre of a political and media storm. The fallout from the actions of the PSNI only serves to prolong their agony.

“Clearly, the Chief Constable of PSNI still has questions to answer about the policing of the commemoration in question. More still, the PSNI has questions to answer over its separate attempts to frustrate the Sean Graham bookies massacre families in their pursuit of justice.

“Families bereaved by state-backed loyalist death squads deserve truth, justice and some modicum of closure. They have my utmost support in that fight.”