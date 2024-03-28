Karate: Hat-trick of titles for Andersonstown karate kids

Andersonstown’s three Jameses were victorious at the March meeting of the Northern Ireland Karate-do Wado-kai (NIKW) junior league.

James Peoples won a gold medal in the novice 5-6 years section. Meanwhile, James Treanor scooped a gold medal in the intermediate 7-8 years event, and his teammate James Lynch won a bronze medal in the same section.

Charlie Cavan, also from Andersonstown, won a silver medal in the 9/10 years intermediate event.

The boys train at Andersonstown Leisure Centre on Friday evenings from 4.30pm-5.30pm under the direction of their coach, the aptly named ‘James’ Brunton.

During his international career, Brunton won numerous championship titles including the American Open, the Venice Cup and a string of British titles.

The NIKW junior league, which meets every two months at Girdwood Community Hub, gives youngsters from all of the NIKW an introduction to competition karate in a safe, well-controlled environment. It is an opportunity to fight against other karate kids and is used as a springboard to launch them into bigger competitions.

“It is tremendous to see the children come together and enjoy fighting against each other in a friendly way,” Brunton said.

“It is a great way to introduce them to a competition without the pressure of a much larger championship”.

Many of the NIKW’s elite squad of youngsters started off their competition careers in the league and these more experienced fighters come along to support the younger children prepare for their time on the mats.

“We like to foster an atmosphere of camaraderie amongst our young students,” Brunton explained.

“The more experienced fighters are happy to help out as we bring on new talent.”

Anyone who would like to their children to learn karate or do it themselves should contact James Brunton on 07513 837557 or visit www.irishkarate.com

