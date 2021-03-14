OBITUARY: Kay Walsh was a strong voice for H-Block prisoners

Tributes have been paid to human rights campaigner and community activist Catherine ‘Kay’ Walsh, whose funeral took place on Saturday.

The 88-year-old Anti H-Block and Armagh Gaol activist and ex-prisoners’ advocate passed away following a battle with cancer.

She was among those who campaigned on behalf of the republican POWs who resisted criminalisation, including her son, Séanna Walsh.

In a heartfelt tribute, her daughter Liza said: “Ireland has borne a lot of strong women over the years, not least our mother Kay Walsh. Married to Syd and mother to us nine, Katy hailed from the east of the city but due to the trouble and conflict of the late ‘60s-early ‘70s she fled to Twinbrook in the West.

“Here in this new estate along with others fleeing from all corners of the city our mummy flourished joining in the great community spirit of the day. She continued to raise all of us, like herself, to be kind considerate people. People who are proud of the place they come from and where they were raised, and proud to carry her principles with us.

Here in this new estate along with others fleeing from all corners of the city our mummy flourished joining in the great community spirit of the day. She continued to raise all of us, like herself, to be kind considerate people. People who are proud of the place they come from and where they were raised, and proud to carry her principles with us.

“Always there to support us, we never saw her flinch from what she regarded as her motherly duty. Be that holding small gatherings to raise money for the Prisoners’ Dependents, visiting Long Kesh and sending food parcels into some country lads with few or no relatives.

Kay Walsh during a prison protest

“Along with three other broken-hearted mothers she travelled to the US to protest about the treatment of the Blanketmen and the women In Armagh Gaol. Their aim was to raise awareness of Thatcher’s total disregard for human rights within the prisons. Ever a pacifist she prayed and marched for what she believed in.”

She added: “Our heart has been ripped from the family. For Katy her struggle in what she called ‘a good life’ is over. Horrible cancer took her from us but Da Syd and all of us live on in hope to carry with us her legacy of love, tolerance and freedom in a new future.

“D’imigh tú uainn ró-luath. Bhí tú réidh agus sásta dul ach ní raibh muid socair le do thearnamh.

“Mairfidh tú go deo ionainn, inár bpáistí agus ina bpáistí féin.

“Slán slán Katy, sheas tú an fód agus beidh ceiliúradh ollmhór againn ar ball i mbliana.”

CAMPAIGNER: An August 1979 picket of the Royal Hospital by mothers of H-Block blanketmen protesting the lack of medical care for the brutalised prisoners. Pic by Basil McLaughlin.

In a statement, Ex-Prisoners’ organisation Tar Anall said: “The staff and management of Tar Anall were sad to learn of the death of our esteemed member, Kay Walsh.

“Our sincere condolences to Kay's family.

“She will be sadly missed by all in Tar Anall. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Catherine 'Kay' Walsh is survived by her husband Sid and children Liza, Séanna, Donna, Marian, John, Pat, Shauneen, Tina and Karen.