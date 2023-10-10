New York Senator Tim Kennedy visits Irish school, campaign groups in Belfast

New York State Senator Tim Kennedy is in Belfast and Dublin this week to learn more about the political stalemate in the North and to take part in the Good Friday Agreement 25th anniversary conference at Dublin City University.

During his visit to Belfast, the senator took time out to meet the pupils of Ireland’s largest Irish medium school, Coláiste Feirste in West Belfast. While there he was serenaded by Coláiste Feirste pupil and ace fiddler Erin Rose McMullan.

The Western New York representative who has championed the renaissance of Buffalo, NY, also met with Irish language rights campaigners and with a delegation from Relatives for Justice.