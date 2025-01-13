Kith & Kin helping you with your financial advice

AT YOUR SERVICE: Kith & Kin are on hand to help you with your financial advice

KITH & Kin Financial Wellbeing is a Social Enterprise based in Belfast. Founded by Blacks Road man Sean Bruen, Kith & Kin was formed in 2016 to help provide financial advice and information for people in the community and in the workplace, and run a range of programmes including :



• Making the Most of Your Money

• Financial Life Skills for 16-30-year-olds

• Preparing for Retirement – Mentally,

Socially & Financially

• Women & Money

• Financial 1-1 Clinics



Kith & Kin was recently funded to run Women, Money & Mental Health Sessions, funded by the PHA through the Clear project, and in partnership with Libraries NI. These will be held in a variety of local libraries, the sessions last around 45 minutes, and will be delivered by a Financial Advisor and a Menopause Consultant, with all sessions free.

There will also be Financial Clinics held so anyone can book a one-to-one appointment for 30 minutes with a Financial Advisor to discuss any issues you may have.

The sessions will take place in the following libraries:

Holywood Arches: 31st January

Lisburn Road: 18th February

Shankill Road: 16th January

Suffolk: 13th February

In 2021 Kith & Kin was awarded as one of the top 100 Social Enterprises in the UK and has worked with organisations such as the Education Authority, NI Water, Belfast International Airport and many others.

With so many local banks closing, it's getting harder to meet a Financial Advisor and to get advice, so the aim of Kith & Kin is to reach out and provide this service in the community, so by running the sessions in local libraries it makes it easy for people to attend. To book a session just email info@kithandkinfinance.org or call 02890 877777 or text 07732 704808.