Lámh Dhearg ladies and St Comgall’s forge closer links

ST COMGALL’S Community Hub have announced a brand-new sponsorship deal with Lámh Dhearg Minor LGFA panel as part of their campaign to promote ladies’ GAA sports.

“We are delighted to announce that St Comgall’s/ Ionad Eileen Howell have generously become a partner of the club and sponsors of our under 18 LGFA panel,” said a spokesperson for the organisation, who told the Andersonstown News they hope to improve support for the female game by promoting and encouraging a stronger support base.

Chairman Brian Smyth spoke of the club’s gratitude to the Divis Street-based St Comgall’s and the huge boost they’re giving the burgeoning women’s game.

“The support of sponsors like St Comgall’s is so valuable to the club in ensuring the promotion and development of games and their support is much appreciated.”

Gerry McConville from the St Comgall’s/Eileen Howell Hub added: “St Comgalls/ Ionad Eileen Howell are proud to sponsor Lámh Dhearg Minor Ladies GAA panel and we wish them and the club all the best for the future.

“St Comgall’s/Ionad Eileen Howell is a place where you can celebrate all those special occasions including conferences, gala dinners, parties and weddings and, like the GAA, we are proud to be at the heart of the community.”

Gerry said partnerships, relationships and co-working are key to the success of the organisation.

“We would encourage all members to support St Comgall’s/Ionad Eileen Howell or any of our other many generous partners if the opportunity arises as they are all vital in facilitating the successful organisation of the club.”