AMATEUR and professional photographers are being invited to enter a unique exhibition at the Island Arts Centre in Lisburn.

Photographer Stephen ST Bradley is curating the exhibition, marking the venue's 25th anniversary as one of Ireland's leading arts hubs.

Drawing on a freelance career shooting for international news agencies, corporate and government clients -– including six years in Atlanta, USA – Bradley brings a global standard to this local milestone. By structuring his curatorial debut as an open call for both amateur and professional photographers alike, he aims to celebrate a joy for the photographic medium that has defined his professional life.

The 'Silver Skies' theme challenges photographers to return to the core of the medium. Bradley is specifically seeking "single-shot" photographs – authentic, single-exposure interperative images that capture what Silver Skies means to those who apply, without the use of composites or heavy digital manipulation.

Speaking at the launch Stephen said: "Drawing on a long and varied freelance career in N Ireland and the US, I’ll be looking for those specific 'single-shot' photographs that define your Silver Sky. Inviting submissions from the amateur and professional photography community, I am eager to see how you interpret this theme through a single, authentic exposure.”

Christina Hurson, Arts Programme Co-ordinator at Island Arts Centre, added: "Stephen was the natural choice to curate this project. He possesses a deep understanding of the Northern Ireland landscape, but also brings a sophisticated global eye developed while working in Atlanta. His international fine art and commercial experience ensures our entrants are being reviewed by someone who understands the bridge between local storytelling and world-class execution."

The open call is currently live and welcomes entries from photographers of all levels. With prize money up for grabs, selected works will be exhibited at the Island Arts Centre, Lisburn, throughout June 2026.

Photographer Stephen S T Bradley, with one of his fine art photographs of Northern Ireland skies

Exhibition and Submission Details:

• Theme: Silver Skies (interpretive)

• Submission Deadline: 12pm, 10 April 2026

• Location: ISLAND Arts Centre, Lisburn, N. Ireland

• Exhibition Dates: June 2026

• How to Apply: https://islandartscentre.com/news/open-call-photography-exhibition-silver-skies

• Curator Portfolio: stephenstbradley.com

• Captions and caption embedded photos of Stephen’s commercial and editorial work (in Atlanta and NI): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YqAwA2gYQx_JySs9JK5HdNLM9q2IOidm?usp=sharing