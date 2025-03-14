Listen To The Birds - THE MARWAN PROJECT

‘In order for me to write poetry

that isn’t political

I must listen to the birds

and in order to hear the birds

the warplanes must be silent’.



Éist Leis an Éanlaith/Listen To The Birds is a multilingual and multimedia performance from IMRAM, the Irish language literature festival, featuring Marwan Makhoul reading his own work in Arabic; and translations in Irish read by Eibhlís Carcione, Louis de Paor and Áine Uí Fhoghlú, and English by Raphael Cohen.

Áine Uí Fhoghlú

Beidh ceol beo ann leis an chumadóir Seán Mac Erlaine agus teilgfidh Margaret Lonergan íomhánna ar scáileán.

‘Guth atá ionamsa,’ a deir an file Marwan Makhoul faoina shaothar, ‘a insíonn don phobal faoina bhféiniúlacht, agus a bhfuil déanta againn chun an fhéiniúlacht sin a chaomhnú, mar Phalaistínigh, mar Arabaigh’.



The event takes place at 8pm on Friday 4 April in Áras Mhic Reachtain, Antrim Road, tickets £15 mhicreachtain.com.

Did You Pack Your Bags Yourself? A special poetry translation workshop, featuring Keith Payne and Áine Uí Fhoghlú, with contributions from Marwan and Raphael takes place from 10:30am to 3:00pm on Friday 4 April in the Seamus Heaney Centre, Queen’s University. Free admission, to book a place email liam@imram.ie