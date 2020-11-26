WATCH LIVE: Covid-19 briefing from Stormont, vaccine rollout to begin next month

THE NI Executive press update on the response to the Covid-19 pandemic is scheduled to be held today at 4.30pm via remote video conferencing.

Health Minister Robin Swann is expected to reveal that preparations are well under way to begin the roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccination programme from next month.

Regulatory approval has not yet been issued for any vaccine, so any planning will inevitably be provisional in nature at this stage, he will say.

The vaccination programme will be on a phased basis, running well into 2021.

The NI Executive was meeting today to discuss the easing of Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas.

It comes after ministers from across UK agreed three households could mix for five days from 23-27 December.

Eight further deaths linked to Covid-19 in the North were reported by the Department of Health on Thursday, bringing its total to 962.

The department also recorded 442 new cases of coronavirus.

Five hospitals are currently operating beyond their bed capacity. They are the Causeway,

Mater, Royal Victoria, Ulster and South West Acute.



There are confirmed outbreaks of Covid-19 in 139 care homes.