Loaded crossbow found and two men arrested after vehicle fails to stop

TWO men were arrested this morning, Friday, after the vehicle they were travelling in was noticed to be driving erratically by police and failed to stop. The incident happened around 4.00am on Blacks Road.

Area Commander for West Belfast, Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton, said that after the vehicle came to a halt, those on board attempted to run but were apprehended nearby. When the vehicle was searched a loaded crossbow was found in the boot.

"A 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, taking a motor vehicle without authority, dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit, driving whilst disqualified, and failing to stop for police.

"The second man, also aged 35, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and allowing himself to be carried in a vehicle taken without authority. Both men remain in custody at this time.

"I want to commend our officers for their proactive policing. This is an excellent example of officers on routine patrol doing what they do best – keeping people safe," added Chief Inspector Hamilton.