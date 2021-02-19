Trócaire thumbs-up for government support as Lenten Appeal kicks off

Trócaire, the overseas development charity, has announced that the UK government will match donations to the Trócaire Lenten Appeal 2021 which could result in up to £2 million of extra funding.



The ‘UK Aid Match’ initiative will see the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) double donations from the public in Northern Ireland during the campaign which launched on Ash Wednesday (17th February).



Some powerful words from @DrMikeRyan on accepting the Trócaire Romero Award to honour outstanding contributions to global justice. #VaccineEquity #LeaveNoOneBehind

Learn more: https://t.co/yKhwy6lh6Y pic.twitter.com/6aH6fUoZII — Trócaire (@trocaire) February 17, 2021

This year’s appeal highlights the challenges faced by people in South Sudan who have had to flee their homes because of years of conflict.



Siobhan Hanley, Trócaire’s Head of Region in Northern Ireland, said: “Thousands of people in South Sudan don’t have access to enough food because of decades of conflict and displacement compounded by climate change and gender based violence. The support of the public in Northern Ireland for Trócaire’s Lenten Appeal will help support families through both immediate actions and long-term change. Your donations will enable the supply of food and water, empower women, facilitate access to cultivated land and provide suitable crops and training on sustainable farming practices. The ambition is for families to become self-sufficient without having to rely on aid. Together, we will help to strengthen food self-sufficiency for thousands of people and their families.”

“We are incredibly excited to have received this support from the UK government and it is a recognition of the loyalty and generosity of our donors. We are asking the public to once again support our Lenten Appeal so that we can maximise this matched funding. That support is even more important now as we face real challenges in getting our message out to people due to continuing Covid-19 restrictions. School closures and the suspension of Masses, means that for the first time in almost 50 years many homes will be without Trócaire boxes for the first time this year. While boxes are available to be picked-up at churches nationwide, there are up to 50 per cent fewer boxes in circulation. We are asking supporters to pick-up Trócaire boxes from their local church if it is safe to do so and in line with government restrictions, but otherwise to make their annual donation online at trocaire.org."



“This year’s appeal focuses on two extraordinary women, Awut and Ajak, who have been supporting each other in South Sudan. These two remarkable women were strangers when they lost their homes and their husbands to the war. Today, they are the closest of friends. Far away from the villages they once called home, they are working hard together to rebuild their lives. They are a shining example for all of us in these uncertain times.”



“This Lent, every pound the public in Northern Ireland and across the UK donates by 16th May 2021 will be matched by the UK government up to £2m, doubling the help you bring. These matched funds will enable thousands of people in South Sudan like Awut and Ajak to continue feeding their families through climate shocks,” said Siobhan Hanley.



To find out more about this year’s Lenten Appeal or to make a donation visit Trócaire online or call 0800 912 1200.