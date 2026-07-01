THE Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, has joined Belfast City Council’s Safer Neighbourhood Officers on their rounds across Belfast city centre, ahead of a bumper summer season for the city.

Walking a typical daily route with the team, she heard about the strong partnership approach in place between the council, PSNI, statutory and voluntary organisations, including Extern, the Welcome Organisation and SOS NI, and Business Improvement Districts to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for everyone who lives in, works in and visits the city.

Ahead of a summer packed with city events, cruise ship visits and music concerts, staff told the Lord Mayor of their pride in their role, which provides a visible and reassuring presence to shoppers, visitors and businesses, as well as support for vulnerable people.

The council has ten Safer Neighbourhood Officers who work across the city in various shift patterns, taking in both the city centre and neighbourhood parks and providing support at major events like Belsonic.

Their duties include challenging anti-social behaviour, dealing with concerns or queries from residents and businesses, and signposting towards services to support those dealing with homelessness or addiction issues.

The upcoming Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, from Sunday 2 to Sunday 9 August, will also see increased co-ordination between the Safer Neighbourhood Officer team and partner organisations as visitor numbers into Belfast increase.

Regular foot patrols will continue across the pedestrianised event zone, and the team will be on hand to support visitors and continue to assist the city’s most vulnerable residents where required.

“Yesterday's walkaround highlighted a wide range of issues facing our city centre, but it was also very reassuring,” said Councillor Donnelly.

“Our Safer Neighbourhood Officers are really invested in their jobs and in making a difference to the city. That really shines through when they talk about their work and you see the relationships they have developed with our city partners and our residents.

“The council works alongside our statutory partners with responsibility for housing, healthcare or policing, and we recognise the role we can play in working with others to make our city centre feel safe and welcoming for everyone, while supporting our most vulnerable citizens too.

“With their assistance, many people who have faced challenging circumstances are now receiving support through the Complex Lives initiative, with agencies working together collaboratively to wrap around vulnerable individuals and help them with every step of their journey.

“With a busy summer ahead, the work of this Safer Neighbourhood team, and our city partners, is really valuable in fostering that sense of welcome and in providing a safe experience, so my thanks to them for their dedication and commitment.”