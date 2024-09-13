Lyric creates accessible milestones in Shakespeare production

FOLLOWING the success of their recent and first ever outdoor production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream featuring a range of inclusive, accessible community-led artistic collaborations, Lyric Theatre has revealed they’re creating more milestones with their forthcoming re-imagined production of Shakespeare’s Richard III.

The Tragedy of Richard III (12 October – 10 November) directed by Oisín Kearney will provide inclusive and accessible opportunities to ensure all artists involved in the production can thrive.

Thanks to a recent fundraiser, the Lyric has ensured that both actors playing Richard III – Michael Patrick who has Motor Neurone Disease and Zak Ford-Williams who has Cerebral Palsy – and Deaf artist Paula Clarke (Tyrell) have the necessary support to fully participate in this production. This includes a full-time BSL interpreter, backstage support and providing fully accessible transport and accommodation. This reflects the Lyric’s commitment to creating a truly inclusive and accessible theatre environment and playhouse for all.

The Royal Family 👑



meet the full team shaking up Shakespeare once again on the Lyric Main Stage with #TheTragedyOfRichardIII. The journey from page to stage is just beginning, get your tickets and don't miss this spectacle coming soon!



👉 https://t.co/cB1uMwa1BG pic.twitter.com/RSymf1Chir — Lyric Theatre Belfast (@LyricBelfast) September 11, 2024

This re-imagining of a story of unrelenting ambition and bloody betrayal – 'one man, one crown, no mercy' – also highlights the resilience and complexity of individuals living with disabilities, both on and off the stage. In a powerful reflection of Michael Patrick’s own lived experience, Richard is portrayed as the King’s youngest brother, diagnosed with a terminal illness and navigating life with a new disability. His determined quest to take the crown from his brothers and nephews comes not only from a desire to leave his mark on the world but also from a deep defiance against the cruel fate that has shaped his life.

The production features a stellar cast including Ghaliah Conroy (Lady Anne), Michael Curran Dorsano (Hastings), Allison Harding (Duchess of York), Patrick McBrearty (Buckingham), Charlotte McCurry (Queen Elizabeth), Chris McCurry (Stanley), and Ciaran O’Brien (Clarence).

Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer of Lyric Theatre Belfast, said: “The Tragedy of Richard III is a tale of ambition, power, and defiance against fate, and we are proud to present it in a way that ensures equal access and opportunity for all our artists as well as providing an unmissable and thrilling night at the theatre.”

Tickets start from £15 and are available to book now at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk. Follow the Lyric on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @LyricBelfast