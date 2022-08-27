LYRIC THEATRE: The Gap Year is a road trip of a lifetime

Pack your bags as it’s time for castles, coffee and craic as three women in their 60s go on the adventure of a lifetime in The Gap Year, a Lyric Theatre Production in association with Commedia of Errors at Lyric Theatre Sat 3 - Sun 25 Sep 2022.



Newly widowed Kate (Carol Moore), childminder-in-chief Roisin (Libby Smyth) and their best friend Oonagh (Marion O’Dwyer) have decided enough is enough. Life is too short, they’re going to follow in their children’s footsteps and take a Gap Year. Thailand? Europe? Down Under? No, they’re visiting every county in Ireland, sure there's a few they’ve never even heard of!



Written by Carrickfergus playwright Clare McMahon and directed by Benjamin Gould, The Gap Year was first commissioned in 2019 and developed through the Lyric New Writing department. It features as part of the Lyric’s focus on innovative new work, world class talent and live theatre and as part of a vibrant new season.



Jimmy Fay, Executive producer, Lyric Theatre said: “New Writing is the foundation stone of the Lyric Theatre, and we are proud to present the first of several new plays this season starting with Clare McMahon’s The Gap Year. Starring a superb ensemble including Carol Moore, Marion O’Dwyer and Libby Smyth, audiences will be taken on a journey with these incredible women who prove you are never too old to start a new adventure. Clare’s writing is wonderfully sensitive to the nuances of relationships, friendships, and flirting. She finds great humour throughout her play. Clare is a bright new voice and the Lyric is proud to present this bold and ambitious play.”



Benjamin Gould, Director and Artistic Director for Commedia of Errors added:

“I am delighted to be directing ‘The Gap Year’ for Lyric audiences and for our company to continue building our relationship with the Lyric theatre. We have gone from strength-to-strength since we first brought our sell-out play ‘Shakespeare’s Women’ here in 2017. Written by Co-creative Clare McMahon, 'The Gap Year' will be Commedia of Errors’ main-stage debut. We hope audiences love this heartfelt play about new beginnings and adventure.''



Damian Smyth, Head of Literature, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is committed to providing opportunities for the development of new writing from emerging artists. The Gap Year has been developed through the Lyric’s New Playwrights Programme, an initiative which offers emerging writers the opportunity receive dedicated, bespoke mentorship support over a six-month period to create and showcase new work. We are thrilled to support this dynamic production from playwright Clare McMahon and Commedia of Errors, and I would encourage everyone to go along, enjoy and support your local theatre.”



For Lyric booking details just click.