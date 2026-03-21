A £406,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Lagmore Avenue in West Belfast has gotten underway this week.

The scheme extends for a distance of 1.25km from the Stewartstown Road to the roundabout at Mount Eagles Road and will complement the ongoing Active Travel Scheme in the area.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This further substantial investment of £406,000 for West Belfast, coupled with improved cycling infrastructure in the area, will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users who travel through this area.

"These schemes demonstrate my commitment to improving our road and active travel networks which are vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the resurfacing scheme, it will be necessary to implement full daily road closures on Lagmore Avenue, between the hours of 9am and 5pm, from March 18 until March 22 and from March 30 until April 3.

In addition, daily lane closures will be in operation along Lagmore Avenue between 9.30am and 4.30pm (Mon- Fri) from March 23-27.

During periods of closure a diversion will be in place via Stewartstown Road, Lagmore Dale, Lagmore Glen, Lagmore View Road, Mount Eagles Mews, Mount Eagles Road.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience to road users. However, whilst steps have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works. Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the carriageway resurfacing works are anticipated to be completed by April 3, with the ongoing Active Travel Scheme anticipated to be completed by May 18. The Department will however keep the public informed of any change.