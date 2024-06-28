Make Earagail Arts your festival destination this summer

DONEGAL'S premier summer event, Earagail Arts Festival looks forward to welcoming visitors this summer.

With a family-orientated, participatory and engaging programme from the Gaeltacht islands off the West Donegal coast to East Donegal and the Inishowen peninsula, Earagail Arts Festival has something for all ages and backgrounds from 13th - 28th July.

The festival features an expanded programme of circus, street arts performances and camps as part of its annual Wild Atlantic Weekends, coming to Castlefinn for the first time and making a welcome return to Gaoth Dobhair with three international circus acts for the price of one in both locations.

Spend an afternoon in the company of some of the most extraordinary death-defying aerialists, hilarious comedians and mind-boggling acrobats Ireland has to offer – Tumble Circus, Cabaret Uno and Frankie Magilligan – in the Big Top at the CPI Centre, Castlefinn for the first Wild Atlantic Weekend from Thursday 18th July – Sunday 21st July.

Then, from Thursday 25th July – Sunday 28th July, the Wild Atlantic Weekend rolls into Gaoth Dobhair where The Grannies, Tumble Circus and Quentin Reynolds will perform in The Big Top at Magheragallan.

Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin

Both weekends will feature two-hour long Circus Camps for children aged seven to 11 years where the clowns and circus stars of In Your Space will introduce them to some neat acrobatic and circus skills as well a few props in a fun “try it out” atmosphere.

Earagail Arts Festival presents a stellar line-up of music, from international acts Bassekou Kouyate (Mali), Boubacar, Traoré (Mali), Irish-based Kurdish/Syrian singer and Bouzouki player, Mohammad Syfkhan, Gazelleband led by Gazan oud player Reem Anbar and Irish-Mancunian music researcher Louis Brehony, Joy Dunlop (Scotland), renowned Irish artists such as Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin & Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh Trio, West Ocean String Quartet to homegrown artists, The Henry Girls and more.

The festival line-up features a host of theatre, dance and spoken word events with highlights including The Journals Fleadh, Ireland’s first literary journal fleadh, Cosán Árainn Mhór – Siúlóid Filíochta agus Cheoil, an art and poetry walk on Arranmore Island followed by a free evening of spoken word and song, Oíche Airneáil Árainn Mhór, in Neily’s Bar, a free performance by contemporary Irish dance company Ériu/Na Mic Ua gCorra on Gola Island, the new play Boyfriends by Ultan Pringle and The Human Library® in Letterkenny.

Earagail Arts Festival is delighted to be working with RAMP – Rathmullan Music Project and Irish Aerial Dance Fest which will also present an exciting line-up of events in July.

As well as fantastic live events the festival also showcases an extensive visual arts programme, working with Glebe House & Gallery, Artlink Fort Dunree, Donegal County Museum, An Gailearaí and Regional Cultural Centre. The visual arts programme will showcase the work of both established and emerging artists from Ireland and beyond.



Visit eaf.ie for more

information and bookings.



Earagail Arts Festival is kindly supported by Donegal County Council, The Arts Council /

An Chomhairle Ealaíon and Wild Atlantic Way.