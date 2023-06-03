MÁLA POIST: Not all who voted Sinn Féin were nationalists

I OFTEN feel confused and disheartened when I hear broadcasters identify the North as the UK and some in the unionist community identifying themselves as British.

It is a very confusing issue when there happens to be a large sea between the two countries – a sea that divides the two countries from each other.

What we have in Ireland today is a two-state solution. That is why there is an identity crisis; a two-state solution is never the answer.

I identify myself as Irish but in conversation with people from unionist backgrounds and on campus they don’t identify as British but as Northern Irish.

Let’s look at the reality – the vote Sinn Féin got in the latest council election just didn’t come from nationalist/republican communities. I had a conversation with two people who identify as unionist. A year or so ago we were discussing the national question and they told me in the future they would think about voting Sinn Féin. I think a lot already have.

I really believe that a united Ireland would work for all the Irish people but I think to achieve such a great thing it must be put democratically to all the people of Ireland in an all-Ireland referendum – a vote taken by all the people across the 32 counties.

The Free State bourgeoisie and hierarchy have turned their backs on the Irish people of the North for far too long now and if all the Irish people were allowed a vote in the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago, why not give the Irish people an all-Ireland vote on the future of our nation.

Seán Óg Garland,

Belfast 10

