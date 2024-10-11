Man appears in Dublin court charged with the murder of Mary Ward

MURDERED: Mary Ward was found dead in her Melrose Street home on October 1

A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of Mary Ward whose body was found in her South Belfast home last week.

Ahmed Abdirahman (31), with an address at Kinlay House, Dame Street, Dublin, appeared in front of Dublin District Court on Friday morning.

Ms Ward, 22, was found dead in her home at Melrose Street on October 1. She was last seen alive on September 25. However, it was not until this Monday, October 7, that police confirmed that they had launched a murder investigation.

It has since come to light that Ms Ward was the victim of a violent crime in recent weeks.

The PSNI confirmed the suspect was arrested on Wednesday in Dublin by An Garda Síochána.

Mr Abdirahman replied "not guilty" when he was charged, the court heard.

The accused was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison and will appear back in court via videolink on October 18.