Man arrested after shooting in Newtownabbey

A MAN has been arrested following a shooting in Newtownabbey.

Police are currently at the scene of a shooting in the Beverley Road area.

One man has been taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted murder and remains in custody at this time.

Cordons are in place in the area and enquiries are continuing.