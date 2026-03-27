A 34-year-old man has been charged to court after reports of a suspect carrying a knife in North Belfast.

Officers responded to reports of a man carrying a knife in Greencastle Close shortly after 3.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was apprehended a short time later on the Shore Road.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour. He has since been charged with common assault and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 22.

As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.