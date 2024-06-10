Man due in court after discovery of cannabis factory

DRUGS FIND: The cannabis factory was uncovered at a commercial warehouse on Limestone Road

A MAN is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday following the discovery of a cannabis factory in North Belfast.

A sophisticated cannabis factory was uncovered at a commercial warehouse on Limestone Road on Friday.

Whilst the value of the drugs was initially thought to be in the region of £600,000, further examination of the scene on the Limestone Road and the seized cannabis plants has brought the approximate estimated street value to more than £1.5m.

Follow up enquiries identified a vehicle which was subsequently stopped by police in Holywood. A large quantity of cannabis was located inside the vehicle and the driver, a 32-year-old man was arrested and later charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis.

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.