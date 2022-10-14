On your marks as Belfast City Marathon is launched

THE 2023 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon and Half Marathon were officially launched at Better’s Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre where Cool FM Breakfast Presenter and Sports Reporter, and Air Ambulance NI ambassador, Paulo Ross, put his best foot forward and started his training for next year's event.

The Belfast City Marathon, which is in its 41st year, is renowned for the incredible local support runners receive as they test themselves over 26.2 miles.

The popularity of the event has grown exponentially in recent years and it has now become one of the leading marathons in Ireland and the UK. There is an event to suit all levels of fitness on Sunday 30 April including a Marathon Run, Wheelchair Race, Team Relay and Walk.



The Belfast City Half Marathon celebrates its 10th staging in 2023. On Sunday 17 September 2023 participants are expected to set off on their 13.1 mile journey from Ormeau Embankment following a popular route in a bid to complete the largest Half Marathon event in the North of Ireland.



For the first time in the events history, organisers are delighted to offer a new special bundle package pricing for those runners who wish to enter both the marathon and half marathon. This package is available for the duration of the early bird rate.

Organisers say they are excited to be partnering with the Air Ambulance for next year's races.

John Allen, Chairman of the Belfast City Marathon organising committee, said: “We are delighted to see the momentum behind the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon and Half Marathon building with support from our participants, spectators, volunteers, sponsors and partners.

"We are thrilled to partner with local charity, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in a bid to support their life-saving services, providing outstanding critical care where and when it’s needed most."

Speaking after the launch, Kerry Anderson, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland Head of Fundraising, commented: “Air Ambulance Northern Ireland is delighted to be the designated charity partner for the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon and Half Marathon for the next three years.

"The air ambulance service is there 365 days of the year for those who need it following a serious trauma or medical emergency, and our charity needs your support. We are encouraging everyone to run, wheel or walk for your air ambulance to help save more lives, brains and limbs.”



Jack Hamilton, Mash Direct CEO said that they are delighted to be the title sponsor for the races once again after their successful partnership in 2022.