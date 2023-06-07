Marc Almond signed up for Féile '80s-'90s night

FORMER Soft Cell frontman Marc Almond has been confirmed as the latest act for this August's '80s-'90s night in the Falls Park – one of the highlights of the Féile an Phobail calendar.

The line-up has started to emerge this week with 'The World's Greatest ABBA Show' also lined up for '80s and '90s night. Boyzlife, a pop supergroup featuring former Boyzone and Westlife stars Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy, will also be performing all the biggest hits of the decade that we know and love.

Five Star have been added to the line-up and are set to sing all their top hits including System Addict and The Slightest Touch.

With over 30 million record sales worldwide as part of Soft Cell, we are delighted to announce that Marc Almond will be live at Féile 80’s and 90’s Night!



Marc Almond previously played Féile back in 2015.

The '80s night has been an immensely popular music event in recent years. Ten thousand people attended the sold-out event last August with internationally renowned headliners The Human League.

Tickets for the '80s and '90s night are available at Ticketmaster.